Clayton Kershaw pitched a two-hit gem last night for the Dodgers, blanking the Braves over eight strong and efficient innings of work. It was easily the best postseason outing in Kershaw’s decidedly snakebitten playoff career, as he needed just 85 pitches to dispatch 24 batters. After Ronald Acuña smacked a double on the first pitch of the game, Kershaw retired 14 consecutive batters, inducing soft contact all over the place and only striking out one batter in the first seven innings.



After the game, Dave Roberts said he didn’t want Kershaw the finish the game, pulling him for Kenley Jansen in part to force the Braves to burn Lucas Duda as a pinch hitter and also because Kershaw took a wicked grounder to the leg in the fifth inning. At his press conference, Kershaw was asked to get his daughter Cali’s take on whether he should have finished the game, and she knew best.

Let Cali serve as assistant bullpen coach in Game 3, please.