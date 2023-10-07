Clemson emerges from defensive battle with Wake Forest

Will Shipley ran for 97 yards and a touchdown and Clemson's defense handled most of the rest in a 17-12 victory against Wake Forest on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

Cade Klubnik completed 18 of 28 passes for 131 yards for Clemson (4-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won two straight ACC games.

Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2), which has lost two games in a row, was held to 239 yards of total offense compared to 338 for Clemson.

The Demon Deacons put together a late 11-play drive for 75 yards culminating in Demond Claiborne's 3-yard touchdown run with 1:34 to play. A two-point conversion failed.

Clemson went 61 yards in eight plays for a key touchdown on Shipley's 1-yard run with 5:49 remaining to create the game's first double-digit margin.

Mitch Griffis of Wake Forest threw for 137 yards on 15-for-25 passing.

Wake Forest didn't have 100 yards on the ground or through the air until the final six minutes of the game.

Shipley had 19 carries, while teammate Phil Mafah gained 63 yards on nine attempts.

Clemson went ahead 7-3 on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that consumed more than seven minutes. Klubnik's 7-yard run gave the Tigers their first points with 10:18 to play in the first half.

Wake Forest had four first-half possessions begin in Clemson territory but managed only three points.

Wake Forest scored first on Matthew Dennis' 35-yard field goal, but this came after the Demon Deacons faltered on an earlier scoring chance.

A Clemson fumble gave Wake Forest the ball at the 9-yard line. The Demon Deacons reached the Clemson 2 before failed pass plays on third and fourth downs.

The teams traded short field goals in the third quarter after long drives.

Clemson went up 10-3 on Jonathan Weitz's 25-yarder at the end of a 15-play, 67-yard possession. Dennis was good from 22 yards out at the end of Wake Forest's 12-play, 71-yard drive.

Weitz missed from 51 yards away on the fourth play of the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media