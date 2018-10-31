Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Lions head coach Matt Patricia got testy with a reporter in today’s presser after being asked a question about how trading Golden Tate made the franchise better. The inquiry apparently didn’t bug him so much as the posture of the person asking it.

Patricia started to give an answer before he acted like a grade-school teacher. “Do me a favor, just kinda sit up and have a little respect for the process,” the coach said.

To be clear, this is how Matt Patricia dresses for his professional job that everyone must respect:

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson (Getty Images)

Buddy, your team’s in last place, and you always look like you just woke up on the floor of a college dorm room five minutes ago, except for the one time when you looked like a frat brother showing up to court on hazing charges. This hardass approach didn’t work for Josh McDaniels and it won’t work for Trendy Shitheap over here, unless he’s trying to get back to being a coordinator. It’s just football, man.



