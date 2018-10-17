Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Dodgers are currently trying to knot up this series against the Brewers at two games apiece in extra innings, and Cody Bellinger is doing everything in his power to make sure his team comes away with the win. In the top of the 10th, Lorenzo Cain looked like he got a leadoff hit off of Los Angeles pitcher Kenley Jansen. That was, of course, until Bellinger got involved.

Bellinger was brought on at the bottom of the sixth inning to pinch hit for center fielder Enrique Hernandez, even though the 23-year-old is batting 2-for-23 this postseason through the 10th inning of this game. Luckily, you don’t need the hottest streak in the batter’s box when you can make plays like that in the outfield.