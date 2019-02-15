Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty)

Colin Kaepernick and the NFL reached a settlement today in the Oct. 2017 collusion lawsuit that Kaepernick filed against the league over his alleged blackballing. Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, announced the news this afternoon with a brief statement, also confirming that Eric Reid had also settled his collusion case. No details of the agreement—including whether or not there was a payment—were announced.

The NFLPA released a statement of their own, saying, “We continue to hope that Colin gets his opportunity as well.”

The NFL asked the arbitrator for summary judgment last August, but Kaepernick’s case was deemed worthwhile and the request was denied. The final arbitration hearing in the case was reportedly supposed to take place later this month. Neither side has disclosed the terms of the settlement, and Kaepernick apparently signed non-disclosure agreement of sorts.

We’d love to get our hands on any legal documentation from the arbitration process, and you can contact us at tips@deadspin.com or contact us discretely using SecureDrop.