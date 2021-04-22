College football makes change to OT, and it doesn't suck

New OT rule is meant to eliminate excessively long games. Image : Getty Images

The NCAA apparently doesn’t want college football games to potentially go to absurd quadruple overtimes anymore, so they made a slight change to the manner in which overtime will be played, starting this year.

Advertisement

College football already has a vastly superior overtime process compared to that of the NFL, and I would love to see the professional version implement what the college ranks do. Instead of the coin-flip mess where one team might not ever see the field, college football has one team start on the opponent’s 25-yard line, with the opposing team having an opportunity to answer.

With the new rule change, If a game reaches a second overtime, teams will now be required to go for a two-point conversion. Previously, this was only required once reaching a third overtime.

According to an article on NCAA’s website, This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period.

Stanford head football coach David Shaw, chairman of the NCAA Football Rules Committee, told ESPN last month that the proposed rule changes are designed to shorten games and limit the number of plays from scrimmage to protect players’ health.

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

It’s not a dramatic difference, and I’m glad they are keeping the nature of the overtime process intact. They simply want to help the games reach a faster conclusion, which is understandable.

Shockingly, I don’t hate something that the NCAA decided to do, which is rare.