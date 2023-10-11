NFL

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to IR, out four games

By
Field Level Media
Oct 8, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Image: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts placed Anthony Richardson on injured reserve Wednesday, a move that will have the rookie quarterback missing at least the next four games.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, sustained a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday's 23-16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Richardson has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in four starts. He has also rushed 25 times for 136 yards and four scores.

Gardner Minshew will be under center Sunday when the Colts (3-2) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2). The earliest Richardson can return is the Week 10 game at New England on Nov. 12.

The Colts made several other moves Wednesday, including signing guard Ike Boettger to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Indianapolis also signed wide receiver Anthony Miller and quarterback Kellen Mond to the practice squad and released wideout Juwann Winfree from the practice squad.

—Field Level Media