NFL

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers runs like an infant sheep before making worst tackle attempt in history

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Filed to:Philip Rivers
Philip RiversIndianapolis Coltsnflbad tackles
How all of America felt after watching Philip Rivers attempt to tackle DB Chuck Clark.
Image: (Getty Images)

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers just gave us the worst tackle attempt I might have ever seen from a professional athlete.

In Indianapolis’s game against Baltimore on Sunday the veteran quarterback was trying to stop the Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark from scoring after a fumble. Needless to say, Rivers wasn’t successful and Clark scored.

Rivers looks like a beached whale washing up on shore as he tries to make this tackle.

I know the veteran quarterback isn’t the most athletic guy on the planet, but you would think he could at least stay upright while trying to make a play on a runner.

Rivers had the athletic coordination of a sea turtle on that play. I don’t think I’ve seen a sequence that so greatly exposed someone’s inability to do a basic human function like moving your foot in front of the other until I saw this play from Rivers.

The gunslinger’s ankles stiffed up on him like he had a child lock on them.

He may have never had a chance to make a play on Clark even if his feet worked adequately, but you can at least try to move better than a baby sheep.

C’mon, Rivers, we can’t be going out sad like that.

