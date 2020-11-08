Colts quarterback Philip Rivers runs like an infant sheep before making worst tackle attempt in history

How all of America felt after watching Philip Rivers attempt to tackle DB Chuck Clark. Image : ( Getty Images )

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers just gave us the worst tackle attempt I might have ever seen from a professional athlete.

In Indianapolis’s game against Baltimore on Sunday the veteran quarterback was trying to stop the Ravens defensive back Chuck Clark from scoring after a fumble. Needless to say, Rivers wasn’t successful and Clark scored.

Rivers looks like a beached whale washing up on shore as he tries to make this tackle.

I know the veteran quarterback isn’t the most athletic guy on the planet, but you would think he could at least stay upright while trying to make a play on a runner.



Rivers had the athletic coordination of a sea turtle on that play. I don’t think I’ve seen a sequence that so greatly exposed someone’s inability to do a basic human function like moving your foot in front of the other until I saw this play from Rivers.



The gunslinger’s ankles stiffed up on him like he had a child lock on them.



He may have never had a chance to make a play on Clark even if his feet worked adequately, but you can at least try to move better than a baby sheep.



C’mon, Rivers, we can’t be going out sad like that.

