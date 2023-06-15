Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on the night of June 9 . According to TMZ Sp orts , McGregor’s accuser filed a police report and issued a letter through her attorney outlining the harm inflicted upon her by the mixed martial artist, who denies the allegations .

McGregor’s accuser reportedly met the UFC champ turned whiskey salesman at the Kaseya Center and was leaving the arena when McGregor’s security allegedly pulled her aside to inform her that McGregor was interested in seeing her. In the demand letter filed by her attorney Ariel Mitchell , McGregor’s accuser claims Heat security helped separate the woman from her friend and forced her into the restroom where McGregor and his security guard were already waiting. McGregor then emerged from inside a handicapped stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her,” the letter states.

Advertisement

The complaint also states that McGregor attempted to coerce her into performing oral sex, in addition to forcibly kissing, trying to sodomize her, and that security refused to let [the woman] exit.”

The letter also goes on to claim that McGregor “pulled out his penis and shoved it down the throat of the victim,” “spat on her and on himself in a desperate attempt to get his flaccid penis hard,” and “ Mr. McGregor’s penis was too limp for complete penetration, and the victim continuously elbowed Mr. McGregor and finally escaped.”

Advertisement Advertisement

This is at least the fourth sexual assault allegation against McGregor

McGregor is no stranger to sexual misconduct allegations. This is at least the fourth sexual assault accusation levied against McGregor in recent years. He was accused of assaulting a woman in December 2018 by a woman in Dublin, allegedly assaulted another woman outside a Dublin bar in 2019, and was accused of exposing himself to a woman inside a bar on the French island of Corsica.

Advertisement

The most recent incident occurred the same night that McGregor sent the Heat mascot, Burnie, to the hospital in a halftime stunt gone wrong. McGregor, who has three children with his fiancée Dee Devlin and has a fourth on the way, denied the allegations through his reps. In a statement released on Thursday morning, they called the allegations false and added that “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”



According to Mitchell’s letter, the woman also met with cops and is seeking civil settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor, in lieu of litigation.

