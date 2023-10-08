Cooper Kupp to make season debut for Rams alongside Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes his season debut in Week 5 after missing the second half of last year due to injury. Kupp’s return couldn’t come at a better time as LA hosts Philly. In his absence, a new and unlikely star in rookie WR Puka Nacua has emerged as another dynamic threat for the Rams.

Nacua was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft but has been more valuable to this team than many first-round picks. In LA’s last two games, Nacua has been targeted 35 times and caught 25. He currently leads the league in receptions with 39 and sits third in receiving yards with 501 heading into Week 5.

Adding Cooper Kupp to the mix should make the Rams’ passing attack harder for defenses to navigate. Nacua’s breakout should take pressure off Kupp, being the main emphasis on offense at all times. Since arriving in LA a couple years ago, Stafford has relied heavily on Kupp. He’s relied on him so much it’s become too predictable.

While the Rams are no longer considered Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, a win over the defending conference champions could begin to change opinions. Philadelphia is undefeated but has looked ripe for the picking this season. Three of their four games to start the season have been tightly contested. This could be a statement game for the Rams to back in the NFC mix.

This should be a good chess match between Philly’s defense and LA’s offense, especially with Kupp back on the field. Nacua probably won’t have another 15-reception game like he did in Week 3 against San Francisco, but he should remain a focal point for the Rams.