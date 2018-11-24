The Copa Libertadores final between Argentinian arch-rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors was in doubt after supporters of River Plate attacked their opponent’s team bus, breaking windows and causing players to become ill because of tear gas, according to the Independent. A meeting among South American Football Confederation officials was called to discuss whether go forward with the final.

After the Boca Juniors bus left the team hotel, it raced into the stadium as fast it could past hostile supporters who threw projectiles at the vehicle.



The interior of the bus looked just as damaged as the outside, with glass spread across seats and along the floor of the aisle.

As an initial measure, the match was pushed back an hour after reports and video of the attacked bus began to surface. Even though this seems to be the final verdict, that hour might not be sufficient for one side. AS reported that the bus driver nearly collapsed after getting the team to the stadium and local news outlets reported that a good number of the players were taken into the stadium looking unwell. Scenes from the Boca dressing room showed multiple players coughing and looking far from match fit, likely a result from the tear gas that hit the bus.

After the first leg of the final was delayed after heavy rain disrupted field conditions, CONMEBOL has reportedly said that the match will still happen tonight. Whether Boca Juniors will be able to field a fully-fit squad for the second leg of this final remains to be seen. We will update this post with more information if it becomes available.

Update (3:58 p.m. ET): The game has been delayed another hour, likely for the purpose of giving Boca more time to recover.

Update (4:00 p.m. ET): The game has now been medically approved despite the captain being out with an eye injury sustained from broken glass.

Update (4:13 p.m. ET): Sources say that if Boca choose not to play then they will be suspended for five years from international tournaments.

Update (5:28 p.m. ET): The match is off!