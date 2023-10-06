Cornhuskers go wire-to-wire, stifle Illinois' rush attack

Nebraska used its defense and special teams to beat Illinois 20-7 in a Big Ten Conference game Friday night in Champaign, Ill.

The Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) forced a fumble, intercepted a pass, made two fourth-down stops—including one on the goal line—recovered a muffed kickoff and blocked a punt to beat the Illini for the first time since 2019. They also held Illinois (2-4, 0-3) to a season-low 21 rushing yards.

Nebraska led 17-7 at the half, extending the lead to 20-7 on a 32-yard Tristan Alvano field goal midway through the third. The score was set up by a fumble forced by Phalen Sanford and recovered by Griffin Moore in Illinois territory.

A blocked punt on the ensuing drive set the Cornhuskers up with great field position but Alvano's 36-yard field goal was wide. Nebraska then turned it over on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter to keep the margin from being greater.

After stuffing Illinois on 4th-and-goal at the 1 on the game's opening possession, Nebraska drove 86 yards and went up 3-0 on a 31-yard Alvano field goal late in the first quarter.

Another long drive ended in a touchdown for the Cornhuskers midway through the second, with Anthony Grant scoring on a 1-yard run. Two plays later it was 17-0 Nebraska following a muffed kickoff into a stiff wind and a 25-yard Heinrich Haarberg TD run.

Haarberg finished with 236 yards of total offense, throwing for 154 and rushing for 82.

Illinois got on the board with 1:31 left in the first half on a 46-yard TD pass from Luke Altmeyer to Pat Bryant. Altmeyer was 29 of 47 for 289 yards, completing passes to nine different targets, but had no support from a run game averaging more than 140 yards entering the night.

Nebraska is off until hosting Northwestern on Oct. 21, while Illinois visits Maryland next weekend.

—Field Level Media