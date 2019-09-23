Photo: Wesley Hitt (Getty)

Late last week, LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram was reinstated to the program following a lengthy suspension that began in August of 2018, when Ingram was charged with two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor. The charges against Ingram were dropped last Friday, which preceded his reinstatement.



Ingram was a standout in his freshman season in 2017, but once charges were filed in Dallas County before the start of his sophomore year, coach Ed Orgeron suspended him from the team. The details of Ingram’s case have remained murky ever since his arrest. It’s been reported that the DeSoto Police Department (Texas) was contacted by Child Protective Services on Aug. 22, 2017 regarding Ingram, and while state authorities confirmed that the victim was a minor, and that Ingram’s bond prohibited him from “contact with any minor child,” Texas attorney general Ken Paxton placed the case under seal, so no documents were made publicly available.

A series of documents from Ingram’s case outline the allegations against him. Ingram was accused by two sisters of repeatedly sexually assaulting them during a period that began when Ingram was almost 16 and when the two girls were under the age of 14. The notice of offenses does not list the precise dates of any of the alleged assaults, though the document offers descriptions of alleged assaults that occurred in a yearlong window spanning almost all of 2015 (Ingram turned 16 in February of 2015).

According to the documents, Ingram was first accused of putting his fingers in the older sister’s vagina while she was sleeping. She says she told him she did not like it and wanted him to stop, which he did. The victim told her mother and one other person, whose relationship to her is not made clear in the documents, that Ingram “would put his hand down [her] pants and touch her private part.”

The younger sister says she saw Ingram pull her sister’s pants down, and also heard her telling Ingram to stop. The younger sister also alleged a similar assault, and the documents outline a suite of other accusations, which include Ingram assaulting them anally and vaginally with his penis “on more than one occasion” over a period that spans one year. Both victims told adults about what happened, and the case was referred to DeSoto Child Protective Services.

Ingram’s trial was delayed several times before the charges were ultimately dropped last week, as first reported by The Advocate.