LSU starting offensive guard Ed Ingram was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in Texas on Aug. 2, according to multiple reports. The 19-year-old lineman was booked in Dallas County Jail and released on Aug. 4 after posting a bond of $40,000. The school suspended him indefinitely on Aug. 3 for “violating team rules.”

The DeSoto Police Department told the Baton Rouge Advocate that the alleged crime happened when the victim was a juvenile. The other details are unclear—Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Harmon told the Advocate that she could not comment on nor confirm the case had been filed due to state confidentiality laws regarding minors. As part of his bond conditions, Ingram is not allowed any communication with the victim, nor any “contact with any minor child.”

Last week, LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested on a felony charge of second-degree battery against his ex-girlfriend. On Aug. 8, the Advocate reported that LSU suspended linebacker Tyler Taylor after he was arrested on three felony burglary charges in May.

[Advocate]