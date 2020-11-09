Cowboys backup staves off another week of stocking shelves by giving Steelers all they could handle

Former AAF QB Garrett Gilbert threw for nearly 250 yards and touchdown, but came up a play short Sunday vs. unbeaten Steelers. Image : ( Getty Images )

The Steelers looked worse than a Kellyanne Conway outfit in the first half of Sunday’s game against Dallas. Pittsburgh’s offense looked like it was trying to run through mud with cinder blocks as feet. Luckily for Mike Tomlin’s crew, this Dallas team has the same chances of winning a tightly-contested NFL game as Donald Trump had of winning the state of California on election night.



Steelers got the win 24-19.

I do have to give the Cowboys credit though, they played with an energy yesterday that I haven’t seen from them since Dak Prescott went down with his season-ending injury. Garrett Gilbert gave Dallas a much-needed spark when he was able to make some timely plays against the Pittsburgh defense. Gilbert, a former star for Orlando Apollos of the AAF (that’s Alliance of American Football for those of you who don’t know), gave the Cowboys a chance to shock the entire football world. He threw for 243 yards and a touchdown while also adding nearly 30 yards on the ground. Gilbert’s presence even helped inspire a Dallas defense that is usually worse than vegan Rotel dip to actually play like they belong in the NFL. The Boys only gave up 9 points through the first three quarters and held Pittsburgh to just 46 yards rushing for the game. Dallas looked like a functional NFL franchise for a day, something I’d never thought I’d say this season after Prescott went down. But surprisingly, instead of looking like a pack of newborn cattle on the field, the Cowboys gave themselves a chance to win as Gilbert’s final pass from the Steelers 33, which would have won the game for the Cowboys, was knocked away in the end zone as the clock expired.

Pittsburgh still presented themselves as a super bowl contender even after a shaky first half, and Dallas looks like it has hope of not embarrassing its entire fan base for the rest of the season.

