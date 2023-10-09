Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch likely headed to IR

Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch probably will land on injured reserve due to a neck strain, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

A move to the IR would keep Vander Esch out at least four weeks. ESPN reported on Monday that the former Pro Bowler might miss up to six weeks.

Vander Esch got hurt Sunday night early in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. The injury occurred when Vander Esch collided with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons.

X-rays were negative on Sunday in California, and Vander Esch was undergoing more tests Monday in Texas.

Vander Esch missed time while in college at Boise State in 2016 due to a neck injury, and he sat out for the final month of the 2019 season with the Cowboys when he underwent neck surgery.

A neck stinger cost him the final three-plus games of last season, too.

Vander Esch was credited with a team-high 10 tackles, one for a loss, on Sunday. For the season, he ranks second on the team with 30 tackles, and he returned a fumble for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Oct. 1.

In 71 career NFL games (65 starts) all with the Cowboys, Vander Esch has 469 tackles, 13 for loss, plus 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

—Field Level Media