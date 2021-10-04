The 2021 NFL season is starting to pick up and we are learning a lot about certain teams, with some starting to show us exactly who they are.
As you know, we give you a breakdown week-by-week of what’s going on in the league. So do me and favor and just flow with me.
Let’s check out what happened in Week 4.
Panthers vs. Cowboys
Panthers vs. Cowboys
The Cowboys offense is cutting folks up like they got a handful of spades.
Carolina had the league’s best defense coming into Sunday and the Cowboys smacked them like the kid in the Doritos Super Bowl commercial.
Dallas had over 430 yards of total offense with 245 yards rushing. Ezekiel Elliott had 143 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. Both Elliott and his offensive line were dominant yesterday.
It’s no secret that the Cowboys have a Super Bowl-level offense. They put up 36 points on Carolina yesterday and Dak Prescott didn’t even throw for 200 yards (he did have four TD passes, though). The defense is starting to become more opportunistic even though they aren’t the most stout. Trevon Diggs has five interceptions in four games, and he’s been the leader of this Cowboys resurrection on defense. Diggs, rookie Micah Parsons, and coordinator Dan Quinn have completely changed this defense.
The Panthers are a good team as well. We can’t sleep on them either. Sam Darnold is way better in a new system and the defense is no joke. They just ran up on a team that’s flowing.
Steelers vs. Packers
Steelers vs. Packers
The Steelers were disappointing again in yesterday’s game against the Packers. It seems like this has been a recurring theme for the team out of Pittsburgh because the offense is so stagnant.
Outside of the first drive of the game, it was a struggle for this Quaker Oats offense to get anything going for the rest of the game. This team is constantly failing in multiple categories on offense. The passing game doesn’t have great timing or cohesion. The running game is suspect because the offensive line can’t block a trash can.
They continue to let Najee Harris get beat up week by week because he’s constantly getting these dump passes from Uncle Ben when there are eight guys ready to tackle him.
The Pittsburgh defense is one of the best in the league when healthy, so to see them be subjected to this offensive mediocrity is pretty sad.
On the other hand, The Packers are showing that everyone overreacted to their Week 1 performance. Aaron Rodgers proved that this team is still one of the best in the NFC.
Something is off, as both the Giants and Jets won yesterday is deeply concerning. I need to check with God cause only the higher power could engineer a miracle like that.
The Giants beat the Saints in New Orleans. It was a breakout performance from Saquon Barkley, who has been trying to find his footing this season since coming back from an ACL tear last year. He had 52 yards on the ground and 74 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Daniel Jones showed out yesterday too, passing for over 400 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
The Saints are now 2-2 and we still don’t really know who they are. I believe they will be a good team by year’s end, but with the emergence of Carolina in their division, they can’t wait to start being consistent. The NFC is too good for teams to be able to squeeze into a playoff spot. New Orleans will have to start putting some things together if Sean Payton wants to get this team back into the postseason mix again.