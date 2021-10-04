Panthers vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys offense is cutting folks up like they got a handful of spades.

Carolina had the league’s best defense coming into Sunday and the Cowboys smacked them like the kid in the Doritos Super Bowl commercial.

Dallas had over 430 yards of total offense with 245 yards rushing. Ezekiel Elliott had 143 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown. Both Elliott and his offensive line were dominant yesterday.

It’s no secret that the Cowboys have a Super Bowl-level offense. They put up 36 points on Carolina yesterday and Dak Prescott didn’t even throw for 200 yards (he did have four TD passes, though) . The defense is starting to become more opportunistic even though they aren’t the most stout. Trevon Diggs has five interceptions in four games, and he’s been the leader of this Cowboys resurrection on defense . Diggs, rookie Micah Parsons, and coordinator Dan Quinn have completely changed this defense.

The Panthers are a good team as well. We can’t sleep on them either. Sam Darnold is way better in a new system and the defense is no joke. They just ran up on a team that’s flowing.