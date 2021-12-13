Everyone who had to slog through the Sunday night game between the Packers and Bears probably has a favorite piece of Cris Collinsworth mouth-diarrhea that plopped from his maw when it came to Aaron Rodgers. Maybe yours was the “honest” part. Or the downplaying of the “vaccinated/immunized affair” labeling of that pox on our society. I could go through them all, but I’m trying to remain seizure-free this week. See how it works out for me. I will say it’s impressive that Collinsworth can continue to talk so heavily while also acting as the bench seat for Rodgers.

Mine was the “Rodgers loves to have fun with the media” comment. I can’t tell you why, it just jumped out at me. Because it was so obvious, and yet, so symptomatic of so many problems.

Would you like to know why Rodgers “has fun” with the media, Cris? Because no one ever asks him uncomfortable questions. Rodgers backed himself into this mess, sort of, when no one bothered to ask him what “immunized” meant way back in the summer. Wouldn’t have been that hard. No one did. The only reason we discovered the depth of Rodgers’s horseshit was that Pat McAfee, not exactly a journalist or even anything other than a mobile airhorn, just let Rodgers talk. Didn’t ask much. Just let Rodgers tie his own noose.

No matter what Rodgers says, someone will laugh at his jokes or credit him for having an opinion and expressing it. They’ll just soak it in. All Rodgers sees is smiling faces in his press conference, or nodding heads. No one ever bothers to actually follow up. His whole exploration of how much he could hold the Packers hostage over the summer just to celebrate himself was the result of no one asking what exactly his problem was. I’m still not even sure, other than he wanted to be GM and he was hurt the Packers decided to have an insurance plan in case he got old overnight.

I know NBC pays an ungodly sum for the Sunday night package. And thanks to that outlay, we’re never going to hear Al and Cris say anything critical of stuff that really matters. Fuck, you barely hear anything critical at all, as apparently we’re all morons and Matt Nagy is actually a good coach. That’s another thing they were selling last night. The NFL, where apparently no one has ever fucked up.

But Rodgers’ views/idiocy are not something that should be just dismissed as “one guy and his thoughts.” They’re not a quirk. They’re not his personality coming out and nothing more. The treating of all of these anti-vax dopes as just the other side of an issue is a huge part of the fucking problem. It’s far more than that. They’re an absolute spanner in the works of society across the world. We can’t move beyond a virus and pandemic that has killed five million worldwide because of these selfish, evil twits being placated and handled just like they’re just a weirdo cousin you can ignore. So it festers and continues to get worse.

Collinsworth and every football fan may dismiss Rodgers’ blatherings as just some football guy talking. But it’s the biggest stage on television, is it not? Where does all the shit like this start? Where does it end?

Yes, Collinsworth is a salesman. That’s part of the job of a broadcaster, to sell you the product on the field. And that means no one’s stupid, no one’s a bad guy, everything you see is just the best. But when it slips beyond that, it gets to something more sinister.

Rodgers can laugh at everyone who lit his galaxy-brained ass up after he was outed as a liar and a brain-dead fuckstick because he doesn’t ever see them in person. They’re all voices outside his sphere, and all the ones in it just tell him he’s great or never let him hear any tough questions. He can downgrade criticism to the outer rim. And Collinsworth is as guilty as anyone. No wonder Rodgers loves it in Wisconsin, as Collinsworth said himself.