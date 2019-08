Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he’d scored his first goal of the new Serie A season last week, only for VAR to erase it due to one of those maddeningly marginal offside calls. In today’s match against Napoli, the Juventus forward once again found the back of the net, only this time the goal stood. In acknowledgement of the joy-sapping nature of VAR, he cheekily advised fans to hold off on celebrating, lest VAR rob him once again:

It sucks!