Cubs minor leaguer nabbed with obscene amount of meth, oxy in his duffel bag

When you’re 25 years old and haven’t yet advanced past Single-A, it’s probably good to start looking into post-baseball career options.

Jesus Camargo did just that, but it seems that he’s as sloppy in his new line of work as he was in issuing 11 walks over 17.1 innings for Yaquis de Obregon in this past winter’s Mexican Pacific League.

Camargo, who has toiled in the lower rungs of the Cubs’ farm system since 2015, was arrested on Wednesday in Eagle County, Colorado, on charges of unlawful distribution and unlawful possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone, after being pulled over for speeding and driving erratically on Interstate 70.

As always, innocent until proven guilty, and the police’s word cannot be accepted as gospel, but the Cubs duffel bag and 20 sacks of drugs do tell a pretty clear story.

“Stay in your lane” is usually advice that’s meant to belittle someone’s efforts to expand their horizons or be more than just what their job says they are, but when it comes to driving from state to state with a duffel bag full of drugs, it’s exactly what a person should do. That, and stay under the speed limit.