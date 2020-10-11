Daily dose of inspiration: ‘Blue Lives Matter’ car wipes out in rain, places 37th

You don’t often get to see auto racing, especially NASCAR, in the rain, but Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, the finale for the playoff Round of 12, coincided with a torrential downpour on the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was bad enough that the race was red-flagged for standing water, but after some mechanical squeegeeing, the race continued through more rain and into the darkness, leading to spins and crashes galore.

Series leader Chase Briscoe was closing in on his ninth victory of the season when he spun out in overtime, the most dramatic folly on a day full of crashing metal. Briscoe slid all the way to 18th place as road course specialist A.J. Allmendinger drove to victory.

In 37th place was Kyle Weatherman, whose “ #BackTheBlue Thin Blue Line” car wrecked and did not finish.

Kyle Weatherman’s “Back the Blue” car did not finish yesterday’s race. Screenshot : NASCAR

Weatherman, who you’d think would have been better suited to the conditions based on his name, has had quite a bit of trouble with his police-themed rides this season. When the No. 47 debuted a “Blue Lives Matter” paint scheme in June, it caught fire… after Weatherman had noted, while introducing the design, that his uncle is a firefighter.

Maybe this is why they’re always saying politics and sports shouldn’t mix.

College football was pretty fun this week, but didn’t quite reach the level of chaos that would’ve made it truly memorable.

Florida was the highest-ranked team to go down, blowing an 11-point lead to lose at No. 21 Texas A&M, 41-38. Defending national champion LSU, ranked 17th, also lost, 45-41 at Missouri in the game that was moved out of Death Valley because of Hurricane Delta. No. 7 Miami also took an L, although it was highly expected as they were two-TD underdogs to No. 1 Clemson, which covered and then some, 42-17.

But those teams and No. 22 Texas — 53-45 to Oklahoma in a four-overtime Red River Shootout — were the only ranked squads to fall as others got scares.

Chiefly, No. 2 Alabama walked into Ole Miss and found old friend Lane Kiffin up to the challenge of facing Nick Saban, who entered 20-0 against his former assistants. It just didn’t work out, as Saban called for an onside kick at 42-42, the Crimson Tied recovered, went on to score the tie breaking touchdown, and hung on for a 63-48 victory. Najee Harris tied an Alabama record with five rushing touchdowns — tying an Alabama record is always something.

No. 3 Georgia obliterated No. 14 Tennessee, 44-21, after trailing 21-17 at halftime. No. 8 North Carolina won a 56-45 track meet over No. 19 Virginia Tech, and No. 13 Auburn fended off frisky Arkansas, 30-28, winning on a last-minute field goal after a bad call. Even No. 15 BYU had to sweat it out against Texas-San Antonio, but held on for a 27-20 win to go to 4-0.

Notre Dame, ranked first in university president coronavirus idiocy and fifth in football, beat Florida State, which still exists, 42-26.

The only NFL game on Sunday featuring two teams with winning records is…

*checks notes*

…Colts-Browns?

Okay, sure.

This is definitely a 1-2 punch from ESPN.com…

Screenshot : ESPN

You shouldn’t be angry at all, by the way. You’ll either get to watch the Astros lose in the ALCS that starts Sunday night, lose in the World Series, or win the World Series and forever be known as the team that followed up a cheating World Series by winning the World Series in a year when they had a losing record.



NHL free agency continues to be a thing that’s happening. If the names Tyson Barrie (Oilers, 1 year/$3.75 million), Zach Bogosian (Maple Leafs, 1/$1m), Jesper Fast (Hurricanes, 3/$6m), Thomas Greiss (Red Wings, 2/$7.2m), Craig Smith (Bruins, 3/$9.3m), Troy Stecher (Red Wings, 2/$3.4m) do anything for you… try to get outside today, because that is a snooze.

At least there was a good trade. The Avalanche got Brandon Saad, a reliable 20-25 goal scorer, along with Dennis Gilbert from Chicago, sending back 6’6 blob of defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm. In other news, the Avalanche are a Stanley Cup contender and Chicago is bad.