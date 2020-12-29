Daily Fantasy Yah’s & Nah’s: What do we do with Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, and RJ Barrett?

Photo : AP

Massive slate of NBA games today to choose from as we continue to try making a dollar out of 15 cents all season long. We’re all ultimately guessing, right? Let’s begin in Denver.

Advertisement

Tier 1: Elites

Yah: Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Yahoo: $47

DraftKings: $10,200

FanDuel: $10,300

He was mentioned yesterday, and for good reason: He had 19 points, 18 assists, and 12 rebounds. Even on the second leg of a back-to-back, why would you not play The Joker at any moment right now? He’s facing the Sacramento Kings tonight, and he’s been an excellent bang for your hefty buck through three games this season. Nuff said.

Advertisement

Nah: Jayson Tatum, PF/SF, Boston Celtics

Yahoo: $43

DraftKings: $8,800

FanDuel: $9,200

25 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game: His counting stats look excellent! But if you watch, he’s struggling to get his more often than he should, he’s seemingly trying to overcompensate for Kemba Walker’s absence, and truthfully, he hasn’t provided great fantasy returns despite said counting stats. Last game, against the first good team the Celtics have played, the Indiana Pacers, Tatum only shot 9-for-21, 3-for-9 from three, and finally attempted his first four free throws of the season. He pulled down 11 rebounds, but in tonight’s rematch against Indiana, are we expecting that again? I think not. Domatas Sabonis, who is slightly cheaper, has been better so far.

Tier 2: Middle

Yah: Julius Randle, PF/C, New York Knicks

Yahoo: $32

DraftKings: $8,200

FanDuel: $7,700

I’m on the bandwagon. On Yahoo alone, Randle is averaging over 43 fantasy points per game, improving from an already stellar 36.6 established before he powered the Knicks to victory over the Bucks on Sunday. So far, he’s become a far better playmaker, a more efficient scorer, and a more potent three-point shooter. He dropped 29 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s head, so why not do the same on Andre Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Advertisement

Nah: Coby White, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls

Yahoo: $23

DraftKings: $6,500

FanDuel: $5,900

Against the defensively challenged Golden State Warriors, we were treated to as good of a Coby White game as we could expect. Even tonight against the Washington Wizards, the possibility for a repeat is there, but is he a better and more reliable option than guards like Goran Dragic, Lonzo Ball, and Markelle Fultz in a similar price range? I think not. Not yet at least. That might look stupid by the morning, but we keep it pushing.

Advertisement

Tier 3: Sleepers

Yah: Tyler Herro, SG, Miami Heat

Yahoo: $21

DraftKings: $5,700

FanDuel: $4,500

It’s gonna turn for Herro at some point, and it’ll probably start tonight in Jimmy Butler’s absence. The Heat will be looking to Herro for creativity on offense, replicating what he displayed at various points as a rookie. He returns to his home state, which also gave him death threats after ultimately choosing Kentucky over Wisconsin in college, and without Butler, he’ll get the usage needed to fulfill his fantasy potential. The Bucks are a team Miami matches up well with, as we all know from last season.

Advertisement

Nah: Elfrid Payton, PG, New York Knicks

Yahoo: $16

DraftKings: $5,500

FanDuel: $4,800

Ha! You’re not fooling me, Elfrid! Though, given his outburst of 27 points and seven assists in the Knicks’ shocking win against the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend, his price tag is reasonable. But as a New Yorker (not a Knick fan, though), I’m not suddenly going to start trusting Payton tonight or regularly, especially not against Sexland, the greatest backcourt nickname ever.

Advertisement

Tier 4: Rookies

Yah: Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Sacramento Kings

Yahoo: $14

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $4,300

He’s getting the minutes, but he hasn’t quite had that game yet. We’re waiting on it, but it’s coming. Haliburton hasn’t been bad outside of the second game of the season, and is coming off a 15-point, six-assist performance opposite of Phoenix. Anticipate the rebounds and steals to complement his points and assists more consistently. The potential stat-sheet stuffer provides an intriguing upside on most nights, especially in this price range.

Advertisement

Nah: Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, Minnesota Timberwolves

Yahoo: $18

DraftKings: $5,400

FanDuel: $4,900

Edwards is actually putting forth decent production, but those dollars need to come down to Haliburton’s range for me to feel great about playing him. Still, he does have the Los Angeles Clippers, and as great as they’re supposed to be, they reminded you just how Clippery they still are with their historic loss to the Dallas Mavericks this past weekend. Like Edwards, just not tonight.

Advertisement

Tier 5: Fuck it

RJ Barrett, SG/SF, New York Knicks

Yahoo: $21

DraftKings: $7,100

FanDuel: $6,200

An excellent first game, a horrid second game, a decent third game. It might serve as a microcosm for the entire RJ Barrett experience this season, though I believe he’ll become a reliable player as the year transpires. He’s one of the ultimate fantasy wild cards, but what he does do is relentlessly attack the rim and rebound. His tenacity should bode well against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom he fared well against in limited preseason minutes. The DK price tag is more than you’d like, but I’d expect a healthy fantasy output from Barrett tonight.