There’s a reason why people say patience is a virtue.

There’s nothing like the revelation that comes with time.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the prime example of both those sayings. What we’ve seen from Prescott early this season is the manifestation of years of hard work in this league and doing things the right way. He has complete command of the Dallas offense and is toying with defenses game by game.

Prescott has Dallas looking like one of the most impressive teams in the NFC in the first three weeks of the season. He’s completing 77.5 percent of his passes and has a 3 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio so far to start the season. He just beat down on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in primetime on Monday Night Football and is squarely in the MVP conversation.

But the Prescott that we saw dismantle the Eagles wasn’t always the same Prescott that we saw early on in his career. He had many games that resembled Hurts’ play on Monday night. I remember when people questioned Prescott’s accuracy and his command of the pocket. I also remember when people weren’t told about him being the quarterback of the future for the Cowboys.

This brings me to Hurts. The young Philly quarterback is facing some of the same questions that Prescott faced early on in his career. Some of it has been justified for Hurts, but you have to remember he hasn’t even started a full season in the NFL yet. In just one offseason, Hurts has already improved his completion percentage by 14 percent in the first three games. He has also improved his passer rating by more than 20 points.

If you look back at his college career, Hurts has only gotten better since his sophomore year. He is a guy who, like Prescott, has a knack for trending upward. Hurts also has a similar leadership presence and mental toughness that allow him to lead a team effectively. The only thing left for Hurts to do is to become more consistent with his accuracy. And that’s something that I’m sure he’ll work on and get better at because he’s just wired that way. People with the mentality of Prescott and Hurts are rare, no matter how long the road is to their prosperity, they’ll take it one step at a time to make sure they get there.

It might take some time before you can see all the work come together and Hurts become as efficient as Prescott is right now.But believe me, in time it does come.

Philly, you see the blueprint right there in front of you. Be patient and be prepared to reap the benefits of a Super Bowl-level quarterback.