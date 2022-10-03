The Dallas Cowboys are undefeated since Cooper Rush became their starting quarterback following Dak Prescott’s Week 1 thumb injury. Rush is 3-0 this season, and 4-0 in his career, as Cowboys QB1. On Sunday, Rush became the first Dallas QB to start their career with four consecutive wins. He also joins Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner as the only undrafted QBs in NFL history to win their first four starts and pass for at least 1,000 yards.



In three starts this year, Rush is completing 60 percent of his passes, averaging 184 yards per game, four touchdowns, and hasn’t thrown an interception. The numbers aren’t flashy like Prescott’s are sometimes, but Rush is winning. That should be the primary goal, especially for America’s Team.

Team owner Jerry Jones recently spoke about a QB controversy between Rush and Prescott. Well, that time may be near as Prescott could be ready to go for Week 5 in L.A. against the Rams. If Dak isn’t ready next week, we’ll see what Rush is really made of against his toughest competition thus far.

Rush has beaten the Bengals, Giants, and Commanders, not exactly the most brutal schedule, but the Rams should be a good barometer of what Dallas really has in him. Although heading into tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup against division rival San Francisco, the Rams are the only NFL team above .500 that’s allowed more points than they’ve scored. Still, the Rams are perceived as one of the better teams in the league, coming off a Super Bowl victory last year.

If Prescott is ready, head coach Mike McCarthy (and Jerry Jones) will have a big decision to make. Dallas can either ride Rush’s “hot hand” or go back to their $40 million man, Prescott. It isn’t entirely clear if Prescott will be ready, but we’ll know more in the coming days. It depends on how well he can grip the ball with that injured thumb.

This game against the Rams could be the perfect way for McCarthy to escape any potential controversy between his two QBs. The Rams are defending champs. They possess a veteran defense you’d expect would give Rush problems. Rush hasn’t been spectacular by any means; he’s been steady. He’s played it safe and has not made any mistakes. That might not be enough in this game. There will likely be points against the Rams where the Cowboys need him to make something happen. That will be tougher to accomplish, with Aaron Donald bearing down on him.

Week 5 could very well be the game where Rush gets exposed as another flash in the pan. And the Rams defense has some cocky dudes like Jalen Ramsey, who you know is looking to snag Rush’s first INT. Should Rush play and win again, Jones would probably chuckle to himself in enjoyment. Before Jones walked his comments back, he seemed enthusiastic about the thought of a QB controversy.

Dallas might have another Prescott, Tony Romo situation on their hands if Rush plays against and beats the Rams. Romo got hurt in the 2016 preseason, Prescott took over, and the Cowboys took off. By the time Romo was ready to return midway through that year, the damage had been done. It’s only been a few games for Rush, but the Cowboys’ offense looks far more effective under Cooper than in Week 1 behind Dak.