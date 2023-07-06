How deep will the Jerry Jones docuseries actually go?

No matter how irrelevant the Dallas Cowboys are on the field, football fans, networks, and social media conversations frequently revolve around the organization. The off-field drama surrounding the Cowboys often captures headlines even more than on the field. And most of the time, those narratives revolve around team owner Jerry Jones. As arguably the most polarizing owner in American sports, Jones is always a hot topic of conversation, and that’s why Netflix is interested in bringing the public a docuseries on the business mogul.



The streaming platform that made it popular for a generation of consumers to “cut the cord” will reportedly pay $50 million for the rights to tell the Jerry Jones story. Jones is one of those public figures you knew would have a documentary about their lives sooner or later. Netflix usually gets it right with these docuseries and has the resources to go deeper than most.

How real will this series get?

Like many public figures, especially those involved with sports and entertainment, there are many highs and usually even lower lows. Everyone knows about the early years for Jones after buying the Cowboys in 1989. Jones walked in and immediately cleaned house, ushering out long-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Landry. After the initial backlash, hiring former University of Arkansas teammate Jimmy Johnson to replace Landry, and a 1-15 season, it wasn’t long before Dallas was back on track as truly being “America’s team.”

Of course, they went on to win a few championships, transforming them into a dynasty and the team of the ‘90s. All that success is well documented. What’ll be interesting to see is how deeply Netflix and Jones decide they’re willing to delve deeper into the dark side of Jones’ tenure as Cowboys owner.

Of course, Netflix will cover the scandals that have played out in Big D over the past 34 years since Jones took control. But not just the alleged cocaine train that ran rampant during the mid-90s. Or the complete fracture of Jones and Johnson after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Plenty of folks will be waiting to see how Netflix handles the 2020 sexual assault accusation, which was dismissed last year, but reemerged earlier this year in a Texas appellate court where the initial decision to dismiss was reversed.

There’s also the paternity case brought against Jones by Alexandra Davis, who claimed the Cowboys owner had a relationship outside his marriage with her mother in the mid-90s. Of course, Jones denied these claims, and the suit was eventually dropped, only to prompt a defamation suit by Davis. And let’s not forget about the picture that surfaced last football season of 14-year-old Jones outside of a segregated Arkansas high school, among a crowd of white students harassing black students on their way inside. While Jones was not at the front of the crowd, he was there, which sparked controversy in 2022.

It’s great that we’ll finally get this extended look into the life and accomplishments of Jones. Netflix is usually on point with these documentaries, but you have to wonder just how deep they’ll be allowed to dig with a figure this polarizing who is still alive. Or will they simply make mention of Jones’ non-football-related indiscretions and move on? Considering NFL Films is part of this production, much of that optimism might already be chucked out of the window. But if it’s played right by the parties involved, this could wind up as the NFL version of “The Last Dance.”