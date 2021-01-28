Damian Lillard or Steph Curry — who’s the better daily fantasy play for tonight?

Fantasy Basketball

Damian Lillard or Steph Curry — who’s the better daily fantasy play for tonight?

bryanfonseca
Bryan Fonseca
Save
Dame and Steph.
Dame and Steph.
Photo: Getty Images

To quote Joe Budden: This week has been a two-pack of ass. As far as fantasy basketball goes, we’re not looking out at an eventful overall slate until Friday. Even still, while tonight presents its challenges, it’s also an opportunity to play someone you never would due to lack of options, and be pleasantly surprised after they hook you up with 45 fantasy points en route to some money. For me, that was Thaddeus Young this past Monday, who nearly saved me from getting burned by a lackluster Ben Simmons showing. Stupid me to think Simmons would be a great DFS play without Joel Embiid starting.

Anyway, we begin tonight in Portland with someone who I’m 98.2 percent sure will not disappoint.

Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | 18x Film Festival Selectee | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |

Advertisement

2 / 6

Elites - Yah

Elites - Yah

undefined
Photo: Getty Images

👍🏽 Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers

Yahoo: $48 | DraftKings: $10,600 | FanDuel: $9,700

Not that he wasn’t getting his numbers before, but ever since CJ McCollum went down with a left foot injury, Dame’s taken the expected fantasy leap. In three games without his running mate, Lillard’s jumped to 33.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. He’s the most expensive play overall on Yahoo and DraftKings, one dollar ahead of LeBron James, but he’s worth the amount given McCollum’s absence — combined with his recent production, and tonight’s thin slate. Lillard faces the Houston Rockets tonight, who likely won’t be able to hold him under 30 points and several assists, unless Lillard has an unanticipated off night. James would be among the other elites to consider, along with Bam Adebayo and the returning Christian Wood. Anfernee Simons, who’s seen a minutes increase without McCollum, exploded for 26 points off the Blazers’ bench three nights ago, so consider him as a value option in your lineup.

Advertisement

3 / 6

Elites - Nah

Elites - Nah

undefined
Photo: Getty Images

👎🏽 Steph Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors

Yahoo: $46 | DraftKings: $9,700 | FanDuel: $9,800

Steph Curry is honestly not a bad option tonight, but this has more to do with preference. Do I trust Lillard more tonight? Yes. Do I think Curry will play well against the Phoenix Suns, but would rather pair Lillard with a cheaper alternative like Chris Paul if I had to pick another point guard? Yes. Am I also eyeing Kendrick Nunn, since the Miami Heat will be without Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro? Yes. Are Curry and the Warriors facing one of the NBA’s best defenses and slowest-paced teams, who will probably plod even more without Devin Booker tonight? Yes.

But if you opt for Curry, I won’t hate it. It’s just not what I’m going for this evening.

Advertisement

4 / 6

Sleepers

Sleepers

undefined
Photo: Getty Images

😴 Enes Kanter, C, Portland Trail Blazers

Yahoo: $24 | DraftKings: $7,100 | FanDuel: $6,500

With the previously mentioned Wood back, Kanter will have to deal with him, and DeMarcus Cousins — who just went for 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals three nights after recording 28 points, 17 rebounds, and five assists. Even so, Kanter had been outplaying Jusuf Nurkic before the wrist injury forced the Turkish big man into a starting role, and he’s since become a prime fantasy sleeper at center. In four starts, Kanter’s averaged 10.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks. He’s coming off a 22-rebound performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and against the Rockets, he’ll match-up with a team that allows 47.2 boards per contest, which is fourth-most in the NBA. Other sleepers of note beyond Kanter are the aforementioned Nunn and Simons, as well as Jae Crowder and Terence Mann.

Advertisement

5 / 6

Fuck It

Fuck It

undefined
Photo: Getty Images

🤷🏽‍♂️ Kelly Olynyk, PF, Miami Heat

Yahoo: $18 | DraftKings: $5,400 | FanDuel: $5,300

I’ve railed against the power forward position as a consistently inconsistent sea of lukewarm fantasy choices. This only gets magnified in a four-game slate where your options are vastly limited. Take Yahoo, for example: You have Anthony Davis at $46, and your second most expensive choice is Draymond Green all the way down at $19. Sigh, what do you want from me?

I choose Olynyk here because even though he’s tailed off a bit, the Canadian big is capable of “having it” on any given night. While we’re all just guessing, there’s reason to believe the Basketball Gods will shine on the long-haired 7-footer. The Heat are depleted yet again, as are the Clippers, who remain without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley. It’s an NBA game; someone’s gotta get these buckets, and Olynyk went for a random 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists just last week. Even if you don’t like him at PF, Nicholas Batum should be a viable option, but vastly disappointed with a five-point, five-assists, and four-rebound 33-minute dud two nights ago.

Advertisement

6 / 6

Bryan Fonseca

Host: Ain't Hard To Tell Podcast (@AHTTPodcast) | Founder: Side Hustle, digital series | 18x Film Festival Selectee | Award-Winning Content Creator | Video Game player | Puerto Rican |