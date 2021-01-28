Damian Lillard or Steph Curry — who’s the better daily fantasy play for tonight?

Dame and Steph. Photo : Getty Images

To quote Joe Budden: This week has been a two-pack of ass. As far as fantasy basketball goes, we’re not looking out at an eventful overall slate until Friday. Even still, while tonight presents its challenges, it’s also an opportunity to play someone you never would due to lack of options, and be pleasantly surprised after they hook you up with 45 fantasy points en route to some money. For me, that was Thaddeus Young this past Monday, who nearly saved me from getting burned by a lackluster Ben Simmons showing. Stupid me to think Simmons would be a great DFS play without Joel Embiid starting.



Anyway, we begin tonight in Portland with someone who I’m 98.2 percent sure will not disappoint.