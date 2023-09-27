Damian Lillard was finally traded — just not where you expected

In a move nobody saw coming, the NBA has stolen the NFL’s thunder one more time with a blockbuster trade. As reported by Shams Charania of T he Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Damian Lillard is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade, along with the Phoenix Suns .

The haul? The Trailblazers get J rue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and draft picks in exchange for Lillard . Headed to the Suns are Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.

After hearing about the Miami Heat being the frontrunner in the Dame sweepstakes for the past six months, this news is probably shocking to most. The Bucks had been mentioned more recently (along with Toronto and others) as suitors for Lillard but not necessarily first in line. There’s been talk of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially leaving Milwaukee, and a move like this almost guarantees he’ll be around another few years.

Acquiring Dame will make the Bucks a favorite for many, with the NBA season just around the corner. They would’ve been favorites for many already, especially to win the Eastern Conference, and bringing Lillard in only cements that notion. The East has quickly gotten tougher with what could become the best tandem in the association. What they lose defensively in Holiday, Lillard makes up for, and then some on the offensive end. If Khris Middleton can stay on the court consistently, we could be referring to Cream City as title town again real soon.