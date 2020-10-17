Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
College Football

Dan Mullen, the guy who wanted 90,000 fans in the stands, has COVID-19

jessespector
Jesse Spector
Filed to:Life comes at you fast
Life comes at you fast
Save
Illustration for article titled Dan Mullen, the guy who wanted 90,000 fans in the stands, has COVID-19
Image: (Getty Images)

First, Florida coach Dan Mullen said that he wanted to see 90,000 people at the Gators’ game against LSU this week, having felt that Texas A&M’s loud crowd gave the Aggies an advantage in upsetting then-No. 4 Florida last Saturday.

Advertisement

Then, there was no Florida-LSU game because of a coronavirus outbreak on the Gators roster.

On Saturday, the story reached its predictable “life comes at you fast” coda: Mullen has contracted COVID-19.

Advertisement

“I’m continuing to self-isolate from my family, who all remain healthy, and am following all the guidelines set forth by UF Health, the CDC and our public health officials,” Mullen wrote in a Notes app statement on Twitter.

A week ago, Mullen didn’t seem to care much about those guidelines while advocating for a full stadium of fans in a state where a pandemic is raging out of control. It’s amazing how getting infected with a potentially deadly virus changes your perspective on things.

G/O Media may get a commission
XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4
XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4

Obviously, it’s better late than never, and everyone hopes that Mullen recovers fully and quickly from his bout with coronavirus. Hopefully, his experience will be a beacon to those who continue to downplay the severity of the virus and the importance of taking every precaution to stop the spread.

That, however, would seem to be unlikely when the President of the United States, hospitalized with coronavirus earlier this month, is continuing to go around the country holding non-socially distanced rallies.

Jesse Spector

Sorry to all the other Jesse Spectors for ruining your Google results.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

Actually, it's LeBron who's the G.O.A.T.

BREAKING: Adam Schefter is a vacuous turd who embodies white male privilege

LeBron’s Ugly Truth: He cheated us and the game

Remember way back in 2019 when Myles Garrett swinging a helmet was the biggest story in the world?