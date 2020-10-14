Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 as virus continues to spread throughout the SEC

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is latest sports figure to test positive for COVID-19. Image : ( Getty Images )

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.



Saban, along with the University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne, tested positive for the virus and left the practice facility immediately after being informed of the results, according to a statement sent out by the school.

At this time, Saban and Byrne are the only positive tests that the school has reported.

The coach released a statement today:



I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.

At 68 years old, Saban is five times more like to require hospitalization than someone between the ages of 18-29, and 90 times more likely to die from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Saban’s positive test is just the latest reminder of how COVID could impact the remainder of the college football season.

No. 2 Alabama is set to take on No. 3 Georgia this Saturday in what would be one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. And we still have no idea whether Saban’s diagnosis will foreshadow any Alabama players testing positive for the virus in the next few days.



News of Saban’s positive test could potentially halt the rest of the SEC season if the conference cannot get the spread of the virus under control.

Three other SEC teams have already had COVID-19 issues this season: Vanderbilt, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Both the Vanderbilt vs Missouri game and LSU vs Florida game scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen stupidly said that the Gators’ home stadium should be packed with 90,000 people this week. Now, as we see COVID-19 making its way throughout the SEC, it makes Mullen’s babble even more idiotic.

At this time, possible postponement or any further action taken by the conference has not been announced.