For a majority of Saturday’s match between Liverpool and Chelsea, it looked as though the Blues were going to beat Jürgen Klopp’s side for the second time this week after ousting them from the League Cup on Wednesday. Thankfully for the Reds, Daniel Sturridge was around to save the day just three minutes after being brought on as a substitute.

Thanks to that score, Liverpool were able to save a point after trailing for 89 minutes of the match. They sit in second place in the Premier League table behind Manchester City, but only on goal difference.

Outside of his standout season in 2013-14, Sturridge’s time in Liverpool has been unfortunately marred with injury and underperformance. Last season, he managed just three goals in fourteen appearances, though he’s had a quiet resurgence this season. But this goal should not serve as a reminder of the player he once was. Instead, it should symbolize the respectable totality of his work with the club, especially since it was his 50th goal for the Reds, putting him in some good company.