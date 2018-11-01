Photo: Nick Wass (AP)

Well this was all very dramatic. DC United were down 2–1 in the 116th minute of Thursday night’s knockout round match against Columbus Crew, until Nick DeLeon ripped home a clutch equalizer from the edge of the box off a blown clearance.

But that heroic moment for DeLeon turned into a horrifying nightmare minutes later, when he stepped up to take United’s final try in penalty kicks, with the Crew ahead 3–2, and just pooped it all up:

This obviously doesn’t all fall on DeLeon. Old Man Wayne Rooney got PKs off to a rough start when his attempt was easily punched away. Luciano Acosta’s attempt was also easily saved. But, man, DeLeon had it all on the line, and just straight-up Baggio’d it, ending United’s excellent season with one terrible kick. Brutal.