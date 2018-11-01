Well this was all very dramatic. DC United were down 2–1 in the 116th minute of Thursday night’s knockout round match against Columbus Crew, until Nick DeLeon ripped home a clutch equalizer from the edge of the box off a blown clearance.
But that heroic moment for DeLeon turned into a horrifying nightmare minutes later, when he stepped up to take United’s final try in penalty kicks, with the Crew ahead 3–2, and just pooped it all up:
This obviously doesn’t all fall on DeLeon. Old Man Wayne Rooney got PKs off to a rough start when his attempt was easily punched away. Luciano Acosta’s attempt was also easily saved. But, man, DeLeon had it all on the line, and just straight-up Baggio’d it, ending United’s excellent season with one terrible kick. Brutal.