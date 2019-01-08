De’Aaron Fox scored the bulk of his team-leading 20 points against the Magic Monday night by simply grabbing the ball away from his man and running down to his hoop for layups on the break. He does this all the time, and his considerable athletic advantage over D.J. Augustin was such that he didn’t really need to do much else besides run hard to secure the blowout. In the third quarter, he put his team up by 25 with an emphatic slam on Nikola Vucevic. Fox earned himself a technical for taunting the big man after the dunk, telling him, “Don’t jump.”

It’s sound advice:

After the game, he said he told Vucevic “something nice,” though he commemorated the posterization on Instagram immediately after the game, so he knows how severely he owned the Magic center.