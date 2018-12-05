Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Shammgod is everywhere, and not always where you’d expect it, either. First there was Russell Westbrook hitting a clean Shammgod in the clutch, then instantly re-enacting it. Then there was Omri Casspi shuffling through a dad-like rendition, though he seemed to tweak something and went on to miss the next five games. Even this damn Kevon Looney gave it an earnest go, nailing the move only to bungle the layup.



Last night, thankfully, the Shammgod fever struck maybe the fastest man in the league: De’Aaron Fox, confounding Deandre Ayton during the Kings’ humiliation of the Suns.

Be grateful that one of the very tightest dribble moves in existence has cropped up this often in the same quarter of an NBA season. May many more try, and embarrass either themselves or their defenders in the attempt.