Sure, it was fairly dad-like in the execution, and yes, he seemed to tweak something in his right leg, but this is undoubtedly Omri Casspi dropping Josh Jackson with what we’ll call the Shammg-d crossover in the first quarter of Grizzlies-Suns last night.



That is also undoubtedly someone on the Grizzlies bench, hollering “Oh shit.” If only Casspi had re-enacted it after.