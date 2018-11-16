The Deadspin Awards will take place on Dec. 5, and you can come! We also need our readers to decide the winners of these prestigious honors. Today, we ask you to help us determine the answer to an important question: What is the best sports scandal?



Cricket Ball-Tampering

Papa John’s N-Word Follies

The Secret Twitter Account Of Bryan Colangelo’s Wife

Advertisement

The Persecution Of The Cat-Makeup Gymnast

Odell Beckham’s Delightful Pizza And Possible Drug Party

Advertisement

All are deserving, but only one can win a Deadspin Award. Please vote, and then get your ticket to the show.