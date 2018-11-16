The Deadspin Awards will take place on Dec. 5, and you can come! We also need our readers to decide the winners of these prestigious honors. Today, we ask you to help us determine the answer to an important question: What is the best sports scandal?
Cricket Ball-Tampering
Papa John’s N-Word Follies
The Secret Twitter Account Of Bryan Colangelo’s Wife
The Persecution Of The Cat-Makeup Gymnast
Odell Beckham’s Delightful Pizza And Possible Drug Party
All are deserving, but only one can win a Deadspin Award. Please vote, and then get your ticket to the show.