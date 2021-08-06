‘Bryan Edwards is turning into Terrell Owens/Randy Moss’

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their second-biggest receiving threat from the 2020 season when Nelson Agholor decided to sign with the New England Patriots. With his departure, there are 82 targets and eight touchdowns up for grabs in the Raiders receiver corps. Many people suspected newly-signed John Brown would take on most of that target share. However, it hasn’t been Brown turning heads in training camp, it’s been sophomore Bryan Edwards. Even Raiders’ head coach Jon Gruden said Edwards is reminding him of Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens.



Come on! There are very few receivers in the league today I’d compare to Terrell Owens, but hey, I’m not a coach, what do I know? Edwards has blown spectators away at Vegas practices and with Gruden’s comparison to TO, the expectations are going through the roof. Raiders’ fans have managed to temper those expectations though (which is good), and don’t seem to be putting too much hope into the Edwards basket.

Could Edwards be great? Maybe. I’m skeptical of him making that kind of leap in one season, but nothing is impossible. Is he the second coming of TO… probably not. I love the hype. I love looking at potential breakout candidates, but Terrell Owens? That’s too much for anyone to live up to.