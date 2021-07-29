Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

That’s NBA and WWE Champion Bobby Portis to you, motherfucker.

Before signing with the Milwaukee Bucks on a cheap team-friendly contract, Portis was already one of the more underrated big men in the league, but his 2019-20 season with the Knicks tanked his value. He learned that the hard way, but he learned that nonetheless. Even so, Portis proved to be one of the NBA’s best sixth men during his first regular season with the Bucks, even if the voting didn’t reflect that to its justice.

Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in just 20.8 minutes per contest through 66 games, including seven starts. In the playoffs, Mike Budenholzer removed him from the rotation vs. the Nets, and played him inconsistently against the Suns early on. In spite of that, Portis rallied to have a successful post-season, scoring 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting in the Game 6 championship close-out game. His shooting splits were 52/47/74 during the regular season. For his career, he’s a 47/38/75 shooter while posting 18.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Portis has a fascinating free agency ahead. In 2019, he signed with the Knicks for two years and $31 million, and the second year was a team option of nearly $16 million, which New York declined. He then signed with Milwaukee for a discounted $7.5 million for two years, declining his $3.8 million option for 2021-22 to become an unrestricted free agent. The six-year and four-team veteran is also just 26 years old.

Who should try their hardest: The Heat. While the Bucks should absolutely try and retain him, Portis has “Heat Culture” written all over him through and through. The Heat badly need a stretch-big who could play next to Bam Adebayo in the starting line-up or come off the bench to help attack from multiple levels. Portis is also a former Jimmy Butler teammate, who once smacked the shit out of his hand on a standard hi-five. He doesn’t look like a man who wants to go anywhere, though. We’ll see whose money talks, and it should be Milwaukee’s, but anything could happen in an NBA summer.

Who probably will call, but shouldn’t: None of the shitty teams with money. Portis left the Knicks because he wanted to be part of a winning culture. The Knicks have since built the foundation of one, but weren’t when they tried to re-sign Portis last summer. He had been through runs with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards before that. He had played six career playoff games before this Bucks run, and could easily get his numbers on a bad team, but he’s done that already. He should be a rotation player/starting-level big man on playoff teams for years to come.