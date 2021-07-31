This isn’t a best of, and it can’t be; we don’t even know who will be available by the time this goes up.

That said, if you’re here, you could be for a number of reasons. You’re a sports fan. A basketball fan. A (insert team here) fan. You hate our fucking guts. Whatever it is, welcome. Every year a collection of guys are producing by February, and many of us are like, “How the fuck did they get that guy?” And then you look back, and the player being referred to sneakily joined his club for less than you would’ve anticipated in a low profile fashion after many more sizable moves were made. This is for those motherfuckers, and hopefully, your favorite team gets one of them.