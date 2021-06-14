Deadspin looks at all the injuries that have affected the NBA playoffs

Kyrie Irving goes down in the first half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Image : Getty Images

When Kyrie Irving went down with an ankle injury halfway through the second quarter of Sunday’s Bucks and Nets Game 4 matchup, basketball fans simultaneously let out a loud groan. The injury bug had hit another star in a season that may be remembered for who was left standing, instead of who was the best of the best.



Also, ABC, we did not need 84 replays of the injury. No one wants to see an ankle turned sideways that many times. C’mon, children were watching.



With the addition of the play-in game tournament after it was an experiment in The Bubble, the postseason field includes 20 teams now instead of the usual 16. Due to coming off the shortest off-season in league history — 71 days — it’s no surprise that injuries have been the storyline all year. Guys that played in Orlando didn’t get their proper rest, and the ones that were watching from home were out of basketball for the longest periods of their lives.



As we inch closer to learning which teams will join the Suns in the conference finals, here’s a look at all the teams that were snakebitten by injuries this postseason.

