Deadspin predicts: Teams that will improve, or regress, in the second half

No. 3 Improver: Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins currently sit at 39-50 — last place in the National League East. Despite that, the Marlins are just nine games out of first place, the smallest gap between first and fifth in any division across Major League Baseball. The Marlins are also one of just two teams under .500 with a positive run differential. They are also the only team with a losing record to allow fewer than four runs per game.



With that in mind, the second half of the MLB season is usually designed to create divisional battles. Most of the time, a team’s last 10 or so series will consist of mostly divisional matchups. The Marlins are 17-17 against the National League East this season. That’s within half a game or better than every other team in that division. If the Marlins can see some improvement from struggling hitters like Jon Berti (at least until Brian Anderson returns from the IL) and Corey Dickerson, or teach Duvall to take more pitches down the final stretch seeing as how he’s currently swinging at a higher percentage of pitches than any season since his rookie year, boosting opportunity to extend innings and drive in more runs, I see know reason the Marlins can’t compete with teams like the Phillies and Mets.

Will the Marlins win the division? Probably not. Will they be a constant thorn in the side of the Mets, Phillies, Braves, and company as they try to pull away from the pack and secure a playoff spot? Absolutely. Given that the remainder of Miami’s schedule consists of zero games against teams leading their division aside from the Mets and only 19 games against teams over .500 outside their division, the Marlins will have an incredible opportunity to sneak up the standings...as long as their pitching can maintain the success they had in the first half.