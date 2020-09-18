Deadspin Presents 'Heartbreak City,' to Make Fans Across North America Relive Their Worst Moments — Part 3: Four-or-More Team Towns

Image : Eric Barrow ( Shutterstock )

Every year, 31 teams don’t win the Super Bowl, 30 teams don’t win the Stanley Cup, 29 teams don’t win the World Series, and 29 teams don’t win the NBA championship. There can only be one champion, after all.



Not every loser’s tale is the same, though. Sometimes, your team never has a chance. Sometimes, they exceed expectations and can view it as a success to get as close to a title as they did. Sometimes, they come up short in a way that stings, but leaves no doubt that the better team won. And sometimes… sometimes they lose in a way that makes you not want to talk about it ever again.

Well, we’re going to talk about it. We’ve split up metro areas by how many of the “Big Four” leagues they have teams in, and we’re ranking the most painful defeats each has endured, the ones that linger for years after they happened, the ones that you’d love to forget, but deep down, you really can’t.

Welcome to Heartbreak City.

Today, it’s the “four-or-more-horse towns,” cities where there are plenty of options to choose from as to how to crush an entire populace’s soul.