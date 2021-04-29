Deadspin’s 2021 NFL Draft gambling guide

The state is set. At least this year we have a stage. Image : AP

Remember this time a year ago when all we had to wager on was the NFL Draft?



Oh sure, there were also some obscure soccer leagues (somehow) still running, emanating from the likes of Belarus and Nicaragua. Table tennis became big, too.



But none of that came close to touching the intrigue and theatrics of a virtual draft. With this unique format came an endless list of possible bets to make, from the over/under on how many cats and dogs would be present to the type of alcohol — if any — that’d be consumed.



This year will present a much closer return to the normal routine, one that at least has Roger Goodell back on a stage greeting a dozen or so of draftees that will be in attendance. It’s a far contrast from when The Commish was sunk deep into his comfy basement recliner, reading off the selections while clad in a Cris Collinsworth-style quarter-zip sweater.



Though a return to the more standard affair means there aren’t as many odd props to consider, we still have a plethora of bets to choose from. Let’s take a look.

