Team Futures: Best Over/Under Win Total

Houston Texans Over/Under 4 Wins

Wondering what team attracted the lowest win total? That would be Houston.

I mean, it makes perfect sense given the crumbling of alleged sexual predator Deshaun Watson. Not to mention the fact that he doesn’t even want to suit up here.

Enter new QB1 Tyrod Taylor, who has assumed this role before at multiple stops, including one stint that saw him snap Buffalo’s painful 17-year drought of not making the playoffs (my how quickly people forget). However, an ill-advised punctured lung from a team doctor cost him his chance with the Chargers in 2020.

Taylor has dealt with some awful luck but a change of scenery and a fresh situation starting can allow the 32-year-old to thrive again. He’s still effective with both his arm and his feet — making him one of the NFL’s select few true dual-threat quarterbacks — and the supporting cast around Taylor really isn’t horrible, either.

Though the running game looks messy, think of it this way: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, and Phillip Lindsay are all there. Yes, that’s a mishmash of tailbacks but considering how all three are established and proven, surmise at least one emerges.

On defense, the Texans don’t look great other than a few standout players. Again, though, the goal is only four wins. That means even a unit that is something slightly below mediocre would suffice.

Houston also has something to look forward to going into Week 1, which contains a date with the division-rival Jaguars and their new shiny toy Trevor Lawrence. Well, the last 13 quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall all failed to win in their debut, meaning if the Texans can simply extend that telling streak (and at home), we’ll already be a quarter of the way to four victories by mid-September.

Pick: OVER 4 Wins (+115)