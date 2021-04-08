Deadspin talks to two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson on how video games can help diversify golf

One thing COVID did offer is a glimpse into the immediate future, which accelerated into becoming the present.



Being locked down in our homes with our devices meant we probably played more video games than we had time for in a pre-COVID society. Last year, we saw the rebirth of 2K Sports’ golf series, with the release of PGA Tour 2K21, and just last month, the franchise announced a long-term deal with Tiger Woods, who previously headlined the popular Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour 2K series on EA Sports. EA Sports recently announced what will be a direct competitor to the 2K golf series, which will be a return after not releasing a game since Rory Mcllroy’s PGA Tour dropped in 2015.

Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champion, is now partnering with the popular and award-winning Golf Clash mobile game for what he describes as an alliance built on necessity and adaptability. As part of his relationship with Golf Clash, Watson now has his very own 9-Hole Cup tournament in the game , as well as personalized items, including balls and tees.

In the video above, we talk about why Watson sees growth into video games and digital content as opportunities to grow the game of golf. We also discuss the importance of the success of these games with reaching a diverse audience, and whether or not that could lead to more accessibility for people who otherwise would never pick up a club.