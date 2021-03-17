Tiger Woods, now at home recovering, signs long-term game deal with 2K

Tiger Woods is home recovering from his crash last month. Image : Getty Images

Well, this is a hell of a way to bounce back.

Following his severe one-car crash last month, Tiger Woods released a statement last night indicating that he’s out of the hospital, recovering back at home.

“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods noted. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

The announcement came at a welcomed time for Woods in regards to his health, but that morning 2K Sports also announced an exclusive long-term agreement with the arguable greatest golfer of all-time. The “announcement” is also just mad fist-pumps.



As our colleagues at Kotaku noted, this news arrives following a year where 2K returned to golf video games with the August release of PGA Tour 2K21. The developer had begun The Golf Club video game series in August of 2014, which ran through 2018 before their 2020 come back. Before The Golf Club series, the widely popular EA Sports PGA Tour series, covered by Tiger Woods, ran from 1998 through 2013 alongside other noteworthy EA franchises like Madden, FIFA, NBA Live, and NCAA Football.



There’s been no timetable for when we’ll see Woods grace a video game cover again, nor are there… really any other details outside of 15 seconds of Tigerisms. But if the developer’s timeline from last year holds, we should expect 2k22 around August.