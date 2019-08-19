The A.V. Club
Deadspin
Gizmodo
Jalopnik
Jezebel
Kotaku
Lifehacker
The Root
Splinter
The Takeout
Clickhole
The Onion
The Inventory
Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Latest
The Concourse
drew magary
Why Your Team Sucks
MLB
NFL
Deadspin! Up All Night
Deadspin Up All Night: You Brightened Every Day
Maitreyi Anantharaman
30 minutes ago
•
Filed to:
duan!
364
3
Save
Thank you for your continued support of Deadspin. Get some rest.
Advertisement
Share This Story
About the author
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Maitreyi Anantharaman
Email
Twitter
Posts
Share
Tweet