Deadspin's 2020-21 NBA Preview — The Southeast: The heat is on, but not for every team

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Illustration : AP/Getty

COVID Response: The Heat are a team that will likely not be phased by the new NBA protocols surrounding COVID considering that they were one of the last two teams standing in the bubble last season. Now, with the players not being able to go to bars or clubs that could be a bummer for the Miami nightlife, but we are in a surging pandemic so you shouldn’t be trying to go to King of Diamonds anyway. Heat owners Micky and Madeleine Arison pledged $1 million for their employees’ and community’s needs in response to the pandemic through their family foundation. This pledge was in addition to the support the Miami Heat organization and American Airlines Arena said it would give it to its employees.



Staying Away: The Heat announced that they will not have fans at their games to start the season. This situation is extremely fluid depending on the spread of the virus and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Oh, He’s Here Now? The addition of Avery Bradley was one of the most underrated free agency acquisitions of the off-season. The scrappy and defensive-minded guard will fit in perfectly with the Heat organization and take the pressure off Jimmy Butler to guard some of the best playmakers in the league. The Maurice Harkless signing will help give the team more shooting, and he serves as a long defensive player that they can try to fit into the rotation. They also drafted an athletic stud in Precious Achiuwa in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Where’d He Go? Losing Jae Crowder to Phoenix will be significant for the Heat. Crowder provided three-point shooting and tough defense that was pivotal during the Heat’s run to the Finals. Solomon Hill has given them timely minutes in the playoffs and now he is suiting up the Hawks and they also lost athletic playmaker Derrick Jones Jr, who was a long defender that could jump out the gym. Jones is now in Portland playing alongside Dame Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The additions of Harkless and Bradley should help take the place of these key contributors.

What To Expect: I look for the Miami Heat to compete for an Eastern Conference title again this season, but I think that’s the most you can expect out of this team. I don’t think they made enough moves to truly compete for an NBA title. The Lakers have gotten better, the Nets have gotten better and the Celtics have gotten better. It will be a struggle for this team just to try to get out of the conference finals, let alone win a title. The Heat have a bright future with young talents like Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson but they are still one more star way from winning a championship right now. Butler will need more help.