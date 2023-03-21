Deadspin's 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports

Lists

Just in case anything, you know, HAPPENS in the next few days

ByDeadspin Staff
Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

In honor of...uh, things potentially happening today, we decided to take a look back at some of Deadspin’s best pieces on former President Donald Trump, also non-lovingly known as TFG — The Former Guy. You may think of TFG as solely a former President of the United States, but you’d be wrong! Because TFG is nothing if not sporty. He plays tennis! He owned a USFL team! He recently won a completely normal golf tournament!

So join us, won’t you? As we take a walk down memory lane and remember some of our best (sports-related) TFG content.

Jeff Pearlman’s Piece on Trump and the USFL

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Before Trump tried to tank democracy, he tanked the USFL

You should definitely check out Pearlman’s book— Football for a Buck: The Crazy Rise and Crazier Demise of the USFL.

Samer Kalaf’s piece on TFG and Jemele Hill

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

ESPN issues craven apology for Jemele Hill’s accurate descriptions of Donald Trump.

Guess which one of these two people is currently NOT sweating being indicted by the SDNY?

Chuck Modiano’s piece on Trump protestors and Colin Kaepernick

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Trump praising illegal protests, but calling Kaepernick a “Son of a Bitch” shows patriotic hypocrisy.

Carron Phillips’ piece on Trump’s lack of patriotism

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Trump supporters called Colin Kaepernick “unpatriotic,” funny how that label fits the 45th President to a T

Eric Blum’s piece on Trump and Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Per usual, Trump is a pathetic, bloated old man with a shitty take.

Instead of being focused on his presidential candidacy, Trump’s newest culture-war fixated on Super Bowl halftime shows.

This piece on the time Trump said Robert Saleh was a greater coach than Vince Lombardi

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Delusional Donald: Trump thinks miraculous Jets win makes Robert Saleh “greater than Vince Lombardi.”

Trump’s praise of Robert Saleh as Vince Lombardi-like following the Jets’ Week 2 win over the Browns was a testament to how low the bar is for Gang Green fans and his idiocy.

Pretty much anything by David Roth

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

It’s absolutely fine that Trump got booed at the World Series.

Everything David writes on Trump is a banger, but this piece is especially great.

DJ Dunson’s piece on Trump and Britney Griner

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Trump is not in favor of bringing Britney Griner home and we can all guess why.

A former President who was unable to secure the release of Paul Whelan during his presidency, supported leaving behind a black, LBTQ athlete in Russia. Who saw that plot twist coming?

This piece on Trump, the NFL, and COVID

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Trump bullied the NFL for years and now they’re both being bullied by Covid-19

Carron Phillips on how large segments of the population and sports community followed Trump’s lead on Covid-19 throughout 2020. If nothing else, Trump was more obsessed with spreading Covid-19 and achieving “herd immunity,” while pretending everything was business as usual for the sake of saving himself.

And this piece on Trump and college football

Image for article titled Deadspin&#39;s 10 best stories about Donald Trump and sports
Image: Getty Images

Trump Is The Main Reason We Won’t Have College Football

One of many vacuous issues Trump was more fixated on than the pandemic was the college football season. He needed the distraction from his plummeting popularity numbers. Yet, one of the ironies is that his apathy for Covid nearly cost college football an entire season.

