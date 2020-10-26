DeAndre Hopkins 'swerves' through MAGA caravan in Ferrari, middle fingers up

DeAndre Hopkins is cooler than your MAGA chud dad. Image : ( Getty Images )

Part of the reason we love sports is watching girls and guys live out dreams that we’re not capable of. And sometimes they do it in more of a baller fashion than we’ve ever conceived. Most of it takes place on the field — a great play with a dash of swag that only comes from the confidence of being the best in the world at things all of us would merely like to be good at for one day, just to know how it feels. A defiant bat flip, a goal-line maneuver that causes a defender’s ankles to file for unemployment. A dunk that throws the Earth off its axis for a second or two.

Advertisement

Off the field, we’ve all dreamed of disrupting a group of MAGA chuds in some creative fashion. Doing it in your Ferrari is next level. It’s six levels up.

That’s what DeAndre Hopkins did yesterday, reportedly, and he even did it before playing in a Sunday night game against an NFC power that might have acted as the Cardinals’ coming out party. How was your commute? Just kidding, you shouldn’t have a commute these days.

Advertisement

Hopkins apparently swerved in and out of a Trump supporter car-parade, flipping off whomever he could however often he could. And, of course, it caused a few MAGA types to fill their diapers. Then again, a stiff breeze causes these jackwagons to fill their diapers.

Yeah, sure, swerving in and out of a caravan at high speeds isn’t exactly safe. But then again these assholes aren’t exactly interested in making life safe for Hopkins, or for the rest of us. The optics here are just wonderful, though. Because what would these nitwits hate more than a powerful Black man in a flashy car flaunting all of it? While Hopkins reportedly flipped the bird at this parade of idiots, his actual actions here are the ultimate middle finger. The defiance and bravado are kryptonite to Trumper-no-hopers.

The tweet from the guy complaining most about his son, it’s fun to think about what his son thought was cooler. His lame dad in whatever minivan-like vehicle driving slowly around town, or the All-Pro receiver showing out in his Ferrari? Hopefully, there are cameras rolling when that kid decides he wants a Hopkins jersey for Christmas.

Advertisement

Oh, and then Hopkins went out and caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a TD. That, my friends, is a flawless day. A day you and I can never have, but are delighted that someone, somewhere can.