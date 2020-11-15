Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins wins game, makes three grown men look like they wear pampers

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Filed to:catches
catchesdeandre hopkinsarizona cardinals
One guy wasn’t even looking in the right direction.
Screenshot: CBS

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins just put three Buffalo Bills defenders in a cradle with arguably one of the best game-winning catches in NFL history.

In the final seconds of Arizona’s game against the Bills on Sunday, quarterback Kyler Murray threw up a prayer to the end zone and Hopkins elevated over three different Bills defenders to secure the touchdown catch with only two seconds remaining in the game.

It was one of the most jaw drop dropping catches I’ve seen in recent memory and unmistakably the catch of the year so far.

Hopkins Mossed three grown men on national television and sent them home with an L.

I haven’t seen anything that disrespectful since Dame Lillard waved goodbye to Oklahoma City after hitting a near 40-footer in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Hopkins might as well have put all these defenders into their car seats in the back of the minivan.

If I’m Hopkins I need the poster of this catch in my mansion ASAP. I need it framed and then I need a duplicate that I can sign and send straight to the Bills practice facility.

The win keeps the Cardinals in the hunt for a playoff berth and catapults them to the top spot in the NFC West.

